Kerala’s obesity worries on the rise

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Perhaps, it’s the changing lifestyle. Keralites are getting fatter rapidly, potentially adding to the strain on the state health infrastructure.
In Kerala, the prevalence of obesity is more common among women while it almost doubled in the case of men in five years, showed the ‘Women and Men in India 2023’ report released by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
According to the report, the proportion of adult males who are obese (BMI greater than or equal to 30) increased from 3.8% in 2015-16 to 6.7% in 2019-21. For adult females, the proportion rose from 6.4% to 9.8%, the report said, quoting the last two rounds of the National Family Health Survey.
Among the 36 states and Union Territories, Kerala was positioned eighth in terms of obesity among males and ninth in the case of females. The proportion of adult males with obesity in the country rose from 3% to 4% during the period and for women from 5.1% to 6.4%, according to the report.
“The striking increase in the obese population is a worrying trend,” said Dr Althaf A, epidemiologist and professor of community medicine at the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. “People with BMI above the optimal level are at the risk of several non-communicable diseases, including diabetes, digestive disorders, cancers, neurological disorders and respiratory diseases,” he said, adding that the rise in obesity rate will further strain the health infrastructure.
‘Engaging in physical activities key’
“There are modifiable and non-modifiable risk factors behind obesity and controlling the former would help in addressing the issue,” said Althaf.
While the leading modifiable factors are excessive or wrong food habits and lack of physical activity, non-modifiable factors include age and genetics. “Excessive consumption of carbohydrates should be avoided. People should engage in physical activities,” he added.
During 2019-21, Andaman and Nicobar Islands topped the obesity chart in the male category at 10.8%, followed by Puducherry (9.2%). In the female category, Puducherry is the first on the list at 18.2%, followed by Chandigarh (16.3%).
Infant mortality rate lowest in Kerala
Quoting the Sample Registration System, 2020, the ‘Women and Men in India 2023’ report said Kerala had the lowest Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) of six infants per 1,000 live births as against the national average of 28. The state recorded the lowest maternal mortality ratio in the country at 19.
Kerala has the lowest gender gap in literacy rate at 2.2 as against the national average of 14.4. The literacy rate for males and females in Kerala -- 97.4 pc and 95.2, respectively -- was the highest in the country. But the state was in a distant ninth position in terms of literacy rate of youth in the 15-24 age group at 99.71%, though the national average was 94.31%.
For adult females, the proportion rose from 6.4% to 9.8% during the period