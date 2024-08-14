Kerala’s obesity worries on the rise

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Perhaps, it’s the changing lifestyle. Keralites are getting fatter rapidly, potentially adding to the strain on the state health infrastructure.

In Kerala, the prevalence of obesity is more common among women while it almost doubled in the case of men in five years, showed the ‘Women and Men in India 2023’ report released by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

According to the report, the proportion of adult males who are obese (BMI greater than or equal to 30) increased from 3.8% in 2015-16 to 6.7% in 2019-21. For adult females, the proportion rose from 6.4% to 9.8%, the report said, quoting the last two rounds of the National Family Health Survey.

Among the 36 states and Union Territories, Kerala was positioned eighth in terms of obesity among males and ninth in the case of females. The proportion of adult males with obesity in the country rose from 3% to 4% during the period and for women from 5.1% to 6.4%, according to the report.

“The striking increase in the obese population is a worrying trend,” said Dr Althaf A, epidemiologist and professor of community medicine at the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. “People with BMI above the optimal level are at the risk of several non-communicable diseases, including diabetes, digestive disorders, cancers, neurological disorders and respiratory diseases,” he said, adding that the rise in obesity rate will further strain the health infrastructure.