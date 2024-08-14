Left-handers gather to showcase unique talent in Kasaragod

KASARAGOD: In a celebration of International Left-Handers Day, Peoples Cooperative Arts and Science College in Munnad became a vibrant hub for talented left-handers, attracting 30 participants from across the district.

The event, organised by the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) department, featured a series of activities that showcased the unique abilities of left-handers. The programme kicked off with a heartwarming moment as a four-year-old inaugurated the event by writing the English alphabet on a whiteboard with her left hand.

Rajesh Kumar M, head of the BBA department, said, “We wanted to celebrate International Left-Handers Day by bringing together left-handed students and acknowledging their achievements. The programme also paid tribute to famous left-handers who have made significant contributions to the world.”

The event saw a diverse group of students, along with their parents and teachers, come together. For many observers, it was a striking sight to see an entire classroom of students writing with their left hand.

Mannya S, a left-handed student from the college, said, “As a child, my parents tried to make me write with my right hand, and I was often teased at school. I felt isolated and sad. But after attending this event, I realised I’m not alone and there’s no reason to feel bad about it.”

Statistics show that approximately 10% of the population is left-handed. They often face challenges in a world designed predominantly for right-handed individuals, including difficulties with handling tools and equipment like writing desks and computer mice. Additionally, they frequently encounter negative stereotypes and stigma.

Naseera B, a parent of a left-handed child, said, “My child does everything with her left hand, although she started eating with her right hand after some practice. Some relatives suggested changing her ‘habit’, but we respect and support her choice. We’re pleased to see her embracing her uniqueness.”