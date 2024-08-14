Natural disasters stark warning to stop unbridled tourism activities: Experts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Following the devastating landslides in Wayanad and Shirur in Karnataka that claimed hundreds of lives, the Karnataka government is taking a strong stance against illegal encroachments in the ecologically sensitive Western Ghats region. The disaster serves as a stark warning to Kerala, where unchecked tourism activities, including illegal resorts, homestays, and construction, are exacerbating the climate crisis and environmental destruction.

Experts point to the tourism department’s focus on local tourism as a contributing factor to overcrowding, which has fuelled the growth of illegal tourism activities in vulnerable areas of the Western Ghats. As per official data, around 17.5 lakh domestic tourists visited Wayanad last year. Meppadi, where the devastating landslide happened, attracted many domestic tourists thanks to its hills, waterfalls, forests and lakes.

The Karnataka government has instructed the forest authorities to vacate illegal resorts and homestays that encroached on forests on a large scale in the Western Ghats.