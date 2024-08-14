Shirur landslide: Parts of Arjun’s lorry found

KARWAR: It is 29 days after Karwar district witnessed landslides in Shirur, and the district administration had to delay the search operations for the three missing persons who were believed to be washed away into the Gangavali river. But the search operation has resumed now, and on the instructions of Karwar MLA Satish Sail, underwater diving expert Ishwar Malpe from Udupi, went to Gangavali river, and found a small part of the gas tanker.

Later, the choke a lorry that belonged to one Arjun, missing person from Kerala, was taken out. The bodies of Arjun from Kerala, Jagannatha of Shirur and Lokesh of Gangekolla have not been recovered yet, and finding the lorry parts has given new hope to the search team. The team will continue the search operation in the middle of Gangavali river.

The demand to find the missing persons has been increasing, and the district administration as per its promise, has resumed its search operations. Accordingly the NDRF, district administration and the Indian Navy will jointly be involved in the search operations. While the Navy officers will conduct a search operations using the Radar and other state-of-the-art equipment, the divers will go underwater looking for the the three missing people.

According to the district administration, 11 people have died in the landslide, but only 8 bodies have been found so far. The Kerala government, and media have also urged the district administration to go ahead with the search operations.