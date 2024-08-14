Temporary resettlement initiated for Wayanad landslide victims

KALPETTA: In the wake of the landslides that have displaced numerous families in various parts of Meppadi panchayat, the government has announced comprehensive measures for temporary resettlement, including the provision of essential household goods.
The government has announced a significant relief measure for those currently residing in relief camps. An amount of up to Rs 6,000 will be provided to those willing to move into rental homes. The initiative is aimed at easing the transition for camp residents as they seek more stable living conditions.
In addition to that, families opting to move in with their relatives will also be eligible for up to Rs 6,000. This amount is intended to cover the house rent, providing some financial support to both displaced families and their hosts. The government has clarified that no rental assistance will be provided to families shifting to government-run buildings or to homes offered free of charge by others. The focus of this phase is to ensure that survivors have access to free temporary homes.
The government has identified several accommodations for temporary resettlement, including quarters under the public works department (PWD), local self-government institutions, and other government departments. Privately-owned rented houses have also been secured for the purpose. So far, approximately 100 government-owned buildings have been made available, and 253 private properties across various local government areas have been identified for potential use. Moreover, around 100 homeowners have expressed willingness to rent out their houses to those in need.
Out of the identified properties, 15 quarters under the PWD have already been prepared for occupancy, with the necessary cleaning and minor repairs completed. The available quarters span across several areas, including Kalpetta, Munderi, Ambalavayal, Sultan Bathery and Kuppadi, as well as the Karapuzha and Banasura project sites.
To oversee the resettlement process, the government has appointed the sub-collector as the nodal officer responsible for inspecting the available buildings, assessing their habitability, and determining any required repairs or basic facilities. The local self-government department’s executive engineer will lead the inspection of government buildings, while a team headed by the PWD executive engineer will evaluate private properties.
The temporary resettlement will include the provision of essential household items, such as furniture, utensils and electrical appliances. A detailed list of necessary items has been compiled by a committee formed to coordinate the resettlement efforts, ensuring that all basic needs are met as people transition into their new homes.
To further streamline the resettlement, a coordination committee has been established, consisting of Vythiri Tahsildar, LSGD joint director, deputy collector, and PWD and LSGD executive engineers. This committee will oversee the allotment of government quarters and rented houses, taking into account the specific needs and preferences of each family. In the initial phase, rental houses will be arranged in Meppadi, Moopainad, Vythiri, Kalpetta, Ambalavayal and Muttil panchayats.
Experts inspect Mundakkai & Chooralmala
Kalpetta: An expert team appointed by the state government has commenced a thorough inspection of the disaster zones in Mundakkai and Chooralmala to understand the underlying causes of the massive landslide that shook Wayanad. The team consists of five members and is led by senior scientist John Mathai from the National Centre for Geosciences. The inspection which began on Tuesday is expected to continue until August 15. The team carried out an assessment of the landslide’s epicentre and the surrounding areas. The team collected soil and rock samples from the affected sites. The findings will be compiled into a comprehensive report that will be submitted to the state government. The team comprises -- T K Drishya, principal scientist and head of the Centre of Excellence in Water Related Disaster Management; Srivalsa Kolathayar, associate professor with NIT Suratkal; Tara Manoharan, district soil conservation officer; and G S Pradeep, hazard and risk analyst from the Kerala Disaster Management Authority.