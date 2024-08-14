Temporary resettlement initiated for Wayanad landslide victims

The government has identified several accommodations for temporary resettlement, including quarters under the public works department (PWD), local self-government institutions, and other government departments. Privately-owned rented houses have also been secured for the purpose. So far, approximately 100 government-owned buildings have been made available, and 253 private properties across various local government areas have been identified for potential use. Moreover, around 100 homeowners have expressed willingness to rent out their houses to those in need.

Out of the identified properties, 15 quarters under the PWD have already been prepared for occupancy, with the necessary cleaning and minor repairs completed. The available quarters span across several areas, including Kalpetta, Munderi, Ambalavayal, Sultan Bathery and Kuppadi, as well as the Karapuzha and Banasura project sites.

To oversee the resettlement process, the government has appointed the sub-collector as the nodal officer responsible for inspecting the available buildings, assessing their habitability, and determining any required repairs or basic facilities. The local self-government department’s executive engineer will lead the inspection of government buildings, while a team headed by the PWD executive engineer will evaluate private properties.

The temporary resettlement will include the provision of essential household items, such as furniture, utensils and electrical appliances. A detailed list of necessary items has been compiled by a committee formed to coordinate the resettlement efforts, ensuring that all basic needs are met as people transition into their new homes.

To further streamline the resettlement, a coordination committee has been established, consisting of Vythiri Tahsildar, LSGD joint director, deputy collector, and PWD and LSGD executive engineers. This committee will oversee the allotment of government quarters and rented houses, taking into account the specific needs and preferences of each family. In the initial phase, rental houses will be arranged in Meppadi, Moopainad, Vythiri, Kalpetta, Ambalavayal and Muttil panchayats.