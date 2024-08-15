‘Kafir’ row: Senior CPM leader Shailaja reprimands party member K K Lathika

KOZHIKODE: In a move that is sure to stir up ripples within the ruling CPM, senior leader K K Shailaja has publicly condemned her party colleague K K Lathika for sharing the controversial ‘Kafir’ screenshot on social media.

“It ill behoves a Left leader to share such a post. The act does not reflect the principles upheld by the CPM,” Shailaja, who was the party candidate from Vadakara in the last LS elections, said on Wednesday. Asked about the development, Lathika told reporters that she does not want to disclose in the public the reasons for sharing the content.

A screenshot, describing Shailaja a ‘Kafir’ (non-believer), was widely circulated in Vadakara on the eve of the polling. Accusing the UDF of creating and circulating the “communal” screenshot, a CPM leader had filed a police complaint. In a report submitted before the High Court on Tuesday, the police said as per its probe, the campaign originated in Left groups.

K K Shailaja seeks thorough investigation

Shailaja noted that CPM Kannur district secretary has distanced the party from the groups that circulated the controversial screenshot, signalling a clear disapproval from the party leadership. “The investigation should not be limited only to the Kafir post. Propaganda using a fake letterhead, purportedly of Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar (influential Muslim cleric), should also be thoroughly probed,” she said.

Referring to Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan’s allegation that the CPM committed a “terrorist act” by propagating the Kafir post, Shailaja said using a fake letterhead of Kanthapuram was itself an act of terror. Muslim Youth League state general secretary P K Firoz accused the police of shying away from acting against the CPM activists and social media administrators. The Youth League would continue to pursue legal and political action until all those behind the campaign are brought to justice, he added.

‘KAFIR’ CAMPAIGN EQUIVALENT TO TERRORISM, SAYS V D SATHEESAN

Palakkad: Referring to the controversial use of the word ‘kafir’, allegedly by the CPM, during the Vadakara Lok Sabha election campaign, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said on Wednesday that the Left party’s actions were equivalent to terrorism. “The CPM attempted to sow communal discord in society, a reprehensible act, solely to gain a few votes. Even the Sangh Parivar, known for perpetuating communal divisions, would bow down in shame of the CPM’s actions,” Satheesan said.