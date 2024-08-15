Kannur DTPC installs QR codes to enhance tourist experience

KOCHI: In a first in the state, the Kannur District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) has come up with a QR code system to get feedback from tourists. A board with a QR code is being installed at each tourist centre in Kannur.

According to Collector and the chairman of Kannur DTPC Arun K Vijayan, the authorities often remain unaware of the deficiencies at tourist spots. “The idea is part of an effort to gather tourist complaints about each centre and find a solution to it. The DTPC has been directed to take follow-up action every week after checking the complaints received,” he said.

It has been decided to place the boards with the QR codes across the district following the success of the initiative at Payyambalam Beach, Payyambalam Park, Payyambalam Sea Pathway, Dharmadam Beach, Dharmadam Park and Pullupikadav Tourism Centre where the project had been carried out on an experimental basis, said the collector.

Comments on cleanliness, staff behaviour and infrastructure at various tourist spots can be made using the QR code. “Also, if you notice garbage problems, you can send them along with a photo. DTPC will take steps to formulate a special project to resolve some issues,” he said

In the second phase, the system will be implemented at Vayalapra Park, Ezharakund Waterfall, Pazhassi Udyanam, Chottat Beach Park, Palakkad Swami Math Park, Palakkayam Thatt Tourism Centre and Thalassery Gundert Museum by August 15.

Apart from this, information regarding a tourist site can be obtained by scanning the code. This feature has been added to the QR code installed at Chal Beach. “The QR code at Chal Beach has been set so that information such as entry time, specially marked place to land safely on the beach, information of lifeguards on duty, wheelchair facility, Chal Beach map, Disabled-friendly parking area and turtle hatchery can be obtained,” Arun added.