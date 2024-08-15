Kerala announces major IPS reshuffle; Kafir case investigator also transferred

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has announced a major reshuffle of IPS officers where 29 senior officers, including city police commissioners of Kozhikode and Kollam in addition to seven district police chiefs, were transferred. The transferred officials include an officer who investigated the ‘Kafir’ case. Kozhikode Rural SP Aravind Sukumar, who monitored the investigation, has been moved to the Crime Branch. The SPs of Kozhikode Rural, Kasaragod, Kannur Rural, Kottayam, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Wayanad have been transferred.

From now on, there will be two IPS officers serving as DCPs in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. Rajpal Meena, previously serving as Deputy Inspector General of Police and Commissioner of Police, Kozhikode City has been transferred to the post of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kannur Range.

Vivek Kumar, previously serving as Commissioner of Police, Kollam City has been transferred to the post of Additional Inspector General of Police (Procurement).

T Narayanan, who was the SP of Wayanad, has been appointed as the Commissioner of Kozhikode. Chaitra Theresa John, the SP of Alappuzha, has been appointed the Commissioner of Kollam. Taposh Basumathri, who led rescue operations during the landslide, is the new District Police Chief of Wayanad. Nidhin Raj, former DCP of Thiruvananthapuram City, has been appointed the SP of Kozhikode Rural.

D Shilpa is the new SP of Kasaragod, Shahal Hameed is the SP of Kottayam, and Sujith Das is the SP of Pathanamthitta. Anuj Paliwal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law & Order and Traffic, Kozhikode City is transferred and posted as District Police Chief, Kannur Rural.

Additionally, two IPS-rank officers in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi have been made Deputy Commissioners. Nakul Rajendra Deshmukh, Commandant of the Kerala Armed Women Police Battalion, has been posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law & Order 2, Thiruvananthapuram City.

Juvvanapudi Mahesh, Superintendent of Police, Railways has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law & Order 2, Kochi City.