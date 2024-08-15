Kerala CM Pinarayi calls for turning grief into resilience, collective action on 78th Independence Day

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the nation to turn grief into resilience and collective action during his address at the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Central Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, on Thursday. Reflecting on the recent Wayanad disaster, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of preparedness and unity in the face of adversity.

In his speech, the Chief Minister expressed concern over the country's inability to predict natural disasters despite advancements in science and technology. "It is not just general warnings but precise predictions that help in disaster prevention, as many world experiences have already shown. We need to undertake measures to elevate our country to that level," he said.

Vijayan also took the occasion to revisit the aspirations of India's freedom struggle, encouraging reflection on how many of those dreams have been fulfilled. "This milestone of eight decades since independence should be a moment of reflection. Many countries that gained independence around the same time as us have witnessed the overthrow of democracy in multiple situations. However, during challenging times, the people of India have always stood vigilant to protect our democracy, and we should continue to ensure the existence of our democracy," he added.

Highlighting the need for balanced regional development, the Chief Minister stressed that equal participation in governance and equitable access to resources are essential for resolving regional disparities. "Without guaranteeing equal participation in governance and equal rights to resources for all regions and communities, it will not be possible to resolve regional imbalances. Only by ensuring this can Indian democracy be fully meaningful," he asserted.