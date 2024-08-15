Kerala CM Pinarayi calls for turning grief into resilience, collective action on 78th Independence Day

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the nation to turn grief into resilience and collective action during his address at the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Central Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, on Thursday. Reflecting on the recent Wayanad disaster, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of preparedness and unity in the face of adversity.
In his speech, the Chief Minister expressed concern over the country's inability to predict natural disasters despite advancements in science and technology. "It is not just general warnings but precise predictions that help in disaster prevention, as many world experiences have already shown. We need to undertake measures to elevate our country to that level," he said.
Vijayan also took the occasion to revisit the aspirations of India's freedom struggle, encouraging reflection on how many of those dreams have been fulfilled. "This milestone of eight decades since independence should be a moment of reflection. Many countries that gained independence around the same time as us have witnessed the overthrow of democracy in multiple situations. However, during challenging times, the people of India have always stood vigilant to protect our democracy, and we should continue to ensure the existence of our democracy," he added.
Highlighting the need for balanced regional development, the Chief Minister stressed that equal participation in governance and equitable access to resources are essential for resolving regional disparities. "Without guaranteeing equal participation in governance and equal rights to resources for all regions and communities, it will not be possible to resolve regional imbalances. Only by ensuring this can Indian democracy be fully meaningful," he asserted.
Addressing the decline in scientific awareness and the rise of divisive tendencies, Vijayan warned against the dangers of superstitions and communalism, which he said threaten the nation’s secularism. He called for a united effort to combat these challenges to ensure that the unity and integrity of the country remain intact.
The Chief Minister also lauded Kerala's achievements in health, education, and social security, positioning the state as a model for the nation. He emphasized the need to strengthen these accomplishments and transform Kerala into a "new Kerala" (Nava Keralam) that is suitable for the new era.
Expressing gratitude for the support extended to Kerala during the Wayanad disaster, both from within and outside the state, Vijayan called for continued solidarity and collective efforts to rebuild and move forward.
The Independence Day celebrations featured a parade, where the Chief Minister received salutes from various armed forces, non-armed forces, mounted police, NCC, scouts, guides, student police, and cadets. Police medals for distinguished services and life-saving medals, awarded by the President of India, were presented to the recipients by the Chief Minister.
As in previous years, the Indian Air Force conducted a flower shower from a helicopter at the stadium. The event concluded with performances of patriotic songs by students from various schools in Thiruvananthapuram.