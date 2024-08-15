Meppadi disaster cripples Wayanad’s tourism prospects

KALPETTA: A post from Wayanad has been widely circulating in and around the country which says, “It’s important to clarify that Wayanad is a district, not a town. It’s a vast area of 2,300 square kilometres with a population of 8,17,420 people. The landslide affected only two villages in the southern part of the district. Most of the tourist destinations will be open from August 15 onwards. Please consider supporting Wayanad tourism as a way to help the local community recover”.

The post is from the resort, homestay owners of the district who have been badly affected due to the massive landslides in Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Meppadi Panchayat on July 30.

The landslides have delivered a severe blow to Wayanad’s tourism industry, triggering a wave of cancellations across resorts, homestays, and hotels. The region, typically bustling with tourists during the months of August and September, now faces a dramatic decline in new bookings as safety concerns deter potential visitors. The sector, which plays a vital role in Wayanad’s economy, is reeling under the weight of this crisis.

Prominent figures within the tourism industry, such as Chef Pillai, have voiced their concerns about the ongoing challenges. “Wayanad’s tourism has been badly affected due to the landslide,” he said. “However, efforts must be made to revive the sector. It is crucial that we rebuild the trust of tourists and ensure that they know Wayanad is still a safe and beautiful destination.”

Local authorities and tourism stakeholders are now working on strategies to reassure tourists and restore the region’s appeal. However, the road to recovery is expected to be long and challenging, with the current focus being on ensuring safety and restoring normalcy in the affected areas.

Local authorities, in collaboration with tourism stakeholders, are actively working on strategies to reassure tourists and restore the region’s appeal. A meeting was held with the District Collector to discuss the steps needed to revive Wayanad’s tourism. Vinod Raveendra Prasad, president of the Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society in Wayanad, emphasised the urgency of the situation while pointing to the misconception that the entire district had been washed away by the landslide. This misunderstanding has led to a surge in cancellations and demands for refunds.