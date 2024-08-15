Rising risk of breast, cervical cancer among Kerala women sparks worry

KOLLAM: A rise in cases of breast and cervical cancer among women has become a significant concern in Kerala, as highlighted by a recent survey carried out by the health department in 12 districts. The survey, which covered 7,06,275 women aged 30 years and above, revealed that 12,093 women — 1.71% of those surveyed — are at risk of breast cancer. The corresponding number for cervical cancer stood at 4,993 (0.71%).

The most number of women were surveyed in Kozhikode. Out of 1,19,498, as many as 2,033 women were identified as being at risk of breast cancer and 934 were at risk of cervical cancer. Kannur followed closely, where 1,873 women out of 1,04,987 people surveyed were found to be at risk of breast cancer and 578 were at risk of cervical cancer. In Thiruvananthapuram, the survey was limited to just 10 individuals. None of the women surveyed were identified as at risk. Even from a small sample size of 300 in Pathanamthitta, 14 women were found to be at risk of breast cancer and five of cervical cancer.

Experts attribute these findings to poor lifestyles and dietary habits. Dr Jayaraman M B, professor of radiation oncology at the Government Medical College, Thrissur, expressed concern over the rising susceptibility of younger women to breast and cervical cancer. He emphasised the critical need for awareness initiatives including self-breast examinations for early cancer detection.

“It’s challenging to pinpoint the exact cause of cancer. Some women with poor lifestyles and dietary habits may never develop breast or cervical cancer. However, these factors can increase the likelihood, especially if there is a family history,” Dr Jayaraman said.

While most at-risk women were over 55 years old earlier, younger women are now increasingly vulnerable to breast and cervical cancer. Poor dietary habits and a lack of physical activity contribute to obesity and heightened cancer risk. We need to increase awareness on self-examinations and seeking prompt medical attention for unusual symptoms like vaginal bleeding,” he said.