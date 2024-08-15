Sabarimala set for generation change in thantrihood

SABARIMALA: It is time for change in Sabarimala thantrihood. To 30-year old Brahmadathan, son of senior Thantri Kandararu Rajivaru, assuming charge as Kandararu Brahmadathan is a will of Lord Ayyappa.

Having secured an LLM from England after completing his bachelor’s degree in Bangalore, he had a two-year stint as a counsel for a multinational firm in Hyderabad. In priesthood, Brahmadathan learnt the basic pooja and other rituals from his father after his “upanayanam”. He had also studied under scholar Oravankara Achutha Bharati for the conduct of special rituals and poojas for two years. The new thantri acquired expertise in performing poojas at Sabarimala during the term of thantri Rajivaru in 2022-23 year.

Kandararu Brahmadathan will take up the new role on Friday when the hill shrine opens for Chingam Pooja under the guidance of Kandararu Rajivaru.

Brahmadathan’s stint at Sabarimala with Thantri Rajivaru during 2022-23 enabled him to have much-needed exposure in the conduct of special rituals, including Kalabhabhishekam and Padi Pooja. His participation in the installation ceremony of the golden flag mast at Sabarimala a couple of years ago is a unique memory the soon-to-be-thantri cherishes.

Also, his presence at the Kodiyettu and Arattu ceremonies of the annual festival of the temple will help handle the occasions independently. Brahmadathan expressed confidence, in the name of Lord Ayyappa, of a smooth conduct of the temple affairs while upholding the practices prevalent at the hill shrine.