Wayanad landslides: Govt announces aid of Rs 6 lakh to kin of deceased

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has announced elaborate financial assistance to those affected by the Wayanad landslides. As much as Rs 6 lakh will be given to families of the deceased. Announcing a detailed plan for rehabilitation and financial support for the survivors and the families of the deceased, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Rs 75,000 will be given to those who suffered more than 60 per cent disability in the tragedy. “Rs 50,000 will be given to those who suffered disability between 40 percent and 60 per cent. Financial assistance will also be given to the immediate relatives of those who have gone missing. Once the police procedure is completed, the list of the missing persons will be prepared and an order will be issued on the basis of that,” he said.

The CM also said that until now 231 dead bodies and 206 body parts were recovered. Of this, 151 dead bodies were retrieved from Meppadi and 80 from Nilambur. As many as 39 body parts were recovered from Meppadi and 172 body parts were recovered from Nilambur. The autopsies have been completed and 52 dead bodies and 194 body parts that were not identified were cremated.

On Tuesday, five more body parts were recovered and they will undergo an autopsy,” he said. Of the total 415 dead bodies and body parts recovered, a DNA test was done on 401. Of these, 349 body parts belonged to 248 people. As many as 52 body parts were in an unrecognisable state. Financial assistance would be given next to the kin of the victims on the basis of the affidavit. An order would be issued for releasing the financial assistance. The money would be given to the wife, husband, children, father, and mother without requiring the heirship certificate. The 30-day notice period for submitting the heirship certificate would be lifted in these cases.

The families which were moved from rehabilitation camps to rented houses would be given Rs 6,000 as rent each month.

However, those who are shifted to buildings owned by the government, public undertakings or other public ownership will not be eligible for this. This is applicable to those who are shifted to buildings with sponsorship. However, the rent would be given to those who are living without full sponsorship.