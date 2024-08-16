Kerala: Church priest electrocuted while lowering national flag

KASARAGOD: A church priest was electrocuted in Mulleria near here on Thursday while lowering the national flag after the Independence Day celebrations, police said on Friday.

The priest of Mulleria Infant Jesus Church, Fr.Mathew Kudilil (29), was electrocuted when the flag post leaned to one side and made contact with a nearby electricity line.

Church sources said while lowering the flag in the evening, it got entangled in the pole.

As the priest was unable to free the flag, he tried to lift the pole, which leaned on one side due to its weight and came into contact with a high tension power line nearby, electrocuting him, police said.

Kudilil is a native of Iritty in Kannur district.

Another priest, Sebin Joseph (28) was admitted to a hospital in Mangaluru in Karnataka with injuries.

Sources said Kudilil took charge as the vicar of the church around one and a half year ago.

He is survived by his mother, Lisy and siblings-Linto Augustin and Binto Augustine.