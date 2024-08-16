Kerala CM protecting criminals behind 'kafir' post: UDF

Satheeshan pointed out that the police officer who filed the report has been transferred and those who shared the posts are yet to be apprehended.

"This government lodges a case against anyone who criticises them or their actions and decisions. But, no case has been lodged against those who tried to divide the state on religious lines by spreading the post," he said.

Satheeshan also alleged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who also holds the charge of the Home Department is "protecting those behind the posts."

"Where is the Kerala CM? Is he not aware of what is going on? The CM who also holds charge of the Home Department is claiming ignorance about the police affidavit in the High Court," Satheeshan asked.

"The CM should answer why no case has been lodged for trying to divide people. The CM is protecting those involved in it. He is the one coming to the aid of the criminals. He is openly protecting them," he alleged adding that the opposition will continue fighting the issue legally.

"We will fight it legally. We will go all the way to the Supreme Court, if necessary," he said.

Responding to the allegations, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan claimed that it was the opposition that right from the start carried out an "obscene and communal" poll campaign in the Vadakara constituency.

Govindan said that the social media groups like 'Porali Shaji' were long back denounced by the CPI(M) and they were never a part of the Left front.

"Such groups are being used to make accusations against the CPI(M) and the LDF. We have nothing to hide. Let the police investigate and take action against the culprits. But, there is no need to create a smokescreen and make false accusations against the Left front.," he said.

"We have no need for such campaigns before the polls. We were not its beneficiaries either. 'Porali Shaji' is one of several groups that have no connection with the Left or the CPI(M). We do not support such activities," he said at a press conference in the state capital.

"We will not condone any wrong acts," he added.

Meanwhile, the LDF candidate KK Shailaja, who lost to UDF's Shafi Parambil in the LS polls, had recently condemned her party colleague K K Lathika for sharing the controversial screenshot on social media.

“It ill behoves a Left leader to share such a post. The act does not reflect the principles upheld by the CPM,” she said.

(With inputs from PTI)