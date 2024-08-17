Hockey player Sreejesh arrives in home town to hero’s welcome

KOCHI: P R Sreejesh, who played a pivotal role in helping India win a bronze medal in hockey at the recently concluded Paris Olympics 2024, was accorded a hero’s welcome on his arrival at Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery.

A total of 1,000 hockey players welcomed the captain of the Indian hockey team on his arrival at CIAL. From CIAL, he went to UC College, Aluva, while people accompanied him on bikes, cars and roller skates.

At the UC College, he was honoured by various sports clubs in the district. He also launched a campaign for the masters’ hockey tourney. Sreejesh reiterated his wish to start a hockey academy while talking to his fans and well-wishers at the college. After the felicitation function at the college, he proceeded to his home at Kizhakkambalam.