Jury members had a tough task selecting winners for Kerala State Film Awards

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hollywood film Cast Away showed how the physical and mental transformation of actor Tom Hanks lifted the spirit of the whole film to unknown levels of artistic appreciation. While choosing Prithviraj for the Best Actor award, for the portrayal of Najeeb in Aadujeevitham, the jury led by Sudhir Mishra felt the same mode and temper.

Mammootty (Kathal--the Core), Vijayaraghavan (Pookkalam), Joju George (Iratta) and Anand Hareendran Nair (Anand Monalisa Waits for Death) were among the contenders for the best actor title in the state film awards 2023. However, the jury was unanimous in selecting Prithviraj’s performance as Najeeb above all else.

“These actors’ performances were also considered before arriving at a conclusion. However, the jury was astonished by the physical and mental effort taken by Prithviraj’s role in the Goat Life,” one of the jury members told TNIE.

“He has transformed into an unrecognisable character. The jury also took into consideration the effort taken by him as equal to the role played by Tom Hanks in Cast Away. There was also a risk element in the transformation of the character Prithviraj played. We could notice the painstaking acting, body language, and the effort he put into that character,” he said.

However, for the best actress award, there were only two contenders — Urvashi (Ullozhukku) and Beena R Chandran (Thadavu). According to the jury, the characters performed by these two actors, though not comparable, were unforgettable.