Kerala HC orders filmmaker Major Ravi to face trial in sexual harassment case

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed filmmaker Major Ravi to face trial in a sexual harassment case filed by a journalist in the state. The court refused to interfere with the lower court's decision and upheld the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court's order.
In an order dated August 12, Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan dismissed Ravi's petition challenging the magistrate court's decision. The High Court affirmed that the magistrate court had appropriately taken cognizance of the case under Section 354A of the Indian Penal Code (Sexual Harassment) and Section 120(O) of the Kerala Police Act.
The case revolves around a speech made by Ravi in 2016, during which he allegedly made derogatory comments against a senior journalist from a prominent Malayalam TV channel.
The court emphasised that as a former army officer and a celebrity, Ravi has a responsibility to be cautious with his words. "The common people will usually watch them and their words. While making speeches and statements, it is the duty of such people to be careful," the court noted.
Furthermore, the court stated that facing trial is an opportunity for the petitioner to prove his innocence. "If the petitioner is sure that no offence is committed by him, he should prove it before the jurisdictional court instead of rushing to the High Court to invoke the extraordinary jurisdiction under Section 482 Cr.P.C," the High Court added.
The court has directed Major Ravi to surrender before the jurisdictional court and face trial in accordance with the law.