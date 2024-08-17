Kerala HC orders filmmaker Major Ravi to face trial in sexual harassment case

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed filmmaker Major Ravi to face trial in a sexual harassment case filed by a journalist in the state. The court refused to interfere with the lower court's decision and upheld the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court's order.

In an order dated August 12, Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan dismissed Ravi's petition challenging the magistrate court's decision. The High Court affirmed that the magistrate court had appropriately taken cognizance of the case under Section 354A of the Indian Penal Code (Sexual Harassment) and Section 120(O) of the Kerala Police Act.

The case revolves around a speech made by Ravi in 2016, during which he allegedly made derogatory comments against a senior journalist from a prominent Malayalam TV channel.