Malayalam films strike gold at 70th National Film Awards

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The 70th National Film Awards announcement has brought cheer to the Malayalam film industry, which made its presence amply felt bagging 10 awards in various categories.

Anand Ekarshi directorial Aattam topped the list of laurels winning three major awards including Best Feature Film. While Ekarshi won the award for the best screenplay, Mahesh Bhuvanend won the honour for Best Editing. The plot of the film that revolves around sexual harassment accusation made by a theatre group actress against a movie star probably augurs well now as the nation boils over the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata.

The next big hit was for Operation Java fame Tharun Moorthy’s Saudi Vellakka which won the Best Malayalam Film award and also fetched Bombay Jayasree the award for the Best Female Playback singer. She won the award for the song Chayum Veyil. Another feather on the industry’s crown was Sreepath Yan winning the Best Child Actor award for his portrayal of ‘Piyushunni’ in Malikappuram. He claims to have taken the customary 41-day fast to perform his role that had devotional hues.

A matter of pride for Keralites was the Best Actress Award for Nithya Menen, which she shared with Mani Parekh. Menen, however, got the recognition for her performance in the Tamil flick Thiruchitrambalam.

There was also a special mention for the music score of the film Kadhikan for Sanjoy Salil Chowdhury. The Coconut Tree by Keralite Joshy Benedict won best animation film. Another Keralite to be recognised was Miriam Chandy Menacherry who won the Best Non-Feature Film Direction award for From The Shadow.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the honours reflect the creative growth and transformation in Malayalam cinema.

Best film - Aattam

Best screenplay - Anand Ekarshi (Aattam)

Best editing - Mahesh Bhuvanend (Aattam)

Best actress - Nithya Menen (Thiruchitrambalam)

Best director (Non Feature) - Miriam Chandy Menacherry (From The Shadow)

Best animation film - The Coconut Tree (Joshy Benedict)

Best singer - Bombay Jayasree (Saudi Vellakka)

Best child artist - Sreepath Yan (Malikappuram)

Special mention - Kathikan

Best regional film (Malayalam) - Saudi Vellakka