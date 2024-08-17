Nair Service Society denounces online campaign on arrest warrant against its head

KOTTAYAM: Strongly denouncing the malicious attempt to tarnish its reputation, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has vehemently condemned the social media campaign targeting its general secretary and board of directors.

In response to reports of a bailable arrest warrant issued by a sessions court against NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair and other board members, the influential organisation clarified that the individuals behind the social media campaign intentionally omitted the court’s subsequent order revoking the arrest warrant. In a press release, Sukumaran Nair explained that the High Court stayed any further proceedings related to the Companies Act until January 2025.

He elaborated on the situation, stating that certain individuals had petitioned the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) claiming that the Companies Act 2013 should apply to the NSS. “However, the NSS appealed this petition in the High Court, arguing that the Kerala Non-trading Companies Act is the applicable legislation for the organisation. The High Court prima facie acknowledged the validity of NSS’ claim and stayed all proceedings in the NCLT. Additionally, a series of petitions regarding the applicability of the Companies Act to non-trading entities like the NSS are currently pending before the High Court,” he said.

Nair further explained that against this backdrop, another individual had sought legal action against NSS board members, including the general secretary, Karayogam registrar, and the charted accountant, under the Companies Act. The NSS promptly sought relief from the HC, which stayed all proceedings until January 2025. Despite this, a fresh petition led to an arrest warrant being issued against the general secretary and board members, only to be swiftly revoked once the court’s stay order was realised, he added. He emphasised that those orchestrating the social media campaign against NSS deliberately concealed this crucial information.