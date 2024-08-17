Wayanad landslides: Weekly report on rehabilitation sought

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday sought weekly reports regarding the status of the rehabilitation process initiated in Wayanad. The court observed that evacuation procedures should be initiated if there is excessive rainfall in landslide-prone areas.

The bench comprising Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and V Syam Kumar gave the direction to the state government while considering the suo motu case taken following the Wayanad landslides.

The court observed that the case will be considered on a priority basis every Friday and the state government has to file the status report containing details of the victims rehabilitated, rehabilitation areas, updates on landslide vulnerable areas and preventive measures initiated by the government.

The court also sought scientific study reports on the landslides in Kerala. It impleaded the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the National Highways Authority of India, the Central Water Commission and the National Remote Sensing Centre in the petition.

Advocate General K Gopalakrishna Kurup submitted a report on the primary details of the Wayanad landslides before the court. As per the report, a loss of Rs 1,200 crore was incurred due to the disaster. As many as 231 people died while 128 are missing. The court will consider the case again on August 23.