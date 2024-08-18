IMA on 24-hour strike against murder of doctor in Kolkata

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) is holding a nationwide strike (except non-emergency medical services) for 24 hours including in Kerala, in protest against the rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The nationwide strike began at 6 am on Saturday.

The agitating doctors are demanding a thorough and timely investigation into the crime and the identification and punishment of those involved in the hospital vandalism which happened on August 15. The protesting doctors have demanded to bring hospitals under a special protection zone. They have also sought to enact a central law against hospital vandalism.

The state-level strike was inaugurated by IMA state president Dr Joseph Benavan.

He warned the authorities that if the state governments withdraw from implementing central laws, then the IMA will intensify its protests. He maintained that the doctor fraternity will go to any length to ensure that another casualty is not repeated.