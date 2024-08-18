Kerala man allegedly harassed by money lenders dies in hospital

PALAKKAD: A 39-year-old man, who was undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College in Thrissur, after falling unconscious on August 9, died on Sunday morning.

The deceased Naduthara Veettil K Manoj, a resident of Kuzhalmannam worked as a KSRTC conductor attached to the Chalakkudy depot of the state transport body.

Soon after his death, allegations arose that Manoj was assaulted by a group of private money lenders on August 9 at Kulavanmokku which led to his death.

"Residents have alleged that Manoj was attacked by a money lending team. After the alleged attack, Manoj went to his sister's house in Koduvayur. It is learnt that he vomited and fell unconscious after having a glass of water following which he was rushed to a private medical college hospital in Thrissur. Then onwards, Manoj was unconscious till last breath," Mini Narayanan, Kuzhalmannam panchayat president and Manoj's ward member, told TNIE.

Manoj and his mother used to live in their ancestral home at Kulavanmokku till a year ago and he shifted to his sister's home following alleged threat from the financiers.