Muslim clerics in Kerala oppose DYFI’s ‘pork challenge'

KOZHIKODE: A section of Muslim scholars has criticised the ‘Pork Challenge’ launched by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) as part of a fundraising campaign for the survivors of the Wayanad landslides, saying it amounts to insulting Muslims.

The Pork Challenge organised by the DYFI at Rajapuram in Kasaragod on August 10 saw around 350 kg of meat being sold. A similar challenge is slated to be held in Kothamangalam on August 18.

In a Facebook post, Nazar Faizi Koodathayi, state secretary of the Sunni Yuvajana Sangam (SYS), claimed that the challenge is an attempt to introduce blasphemy. “DYFI is aware that consuming pork is a taboo for many survivors of the tragedy. Despite this, the Kothamangalam committee of the organisation included it in the challenge,” Faizi said. He said using a product that is taboo for many survivors, to collect funds is an insult. There are other permissible food items that can be used for the challenge, he added.

Muslim scholar and teacher Ziyaudeen Faizi from Jamia Nooriyya Arabiyya, Pattikkad, Malappuram, also initially opposed the challenge but later withdrew his statement.

In a Facebook post, Ziyaudeen Faizi said: “There is freedom in the country to both conduct and oppose the Pork Challenge. However, I withdrew my post after realising that the controversy would only serve to give the challenge more publicity and that there seemed to be a political motive behind it.”

However, the DYFI has dismissed the criticism. DYFI Kasaragod district president Shalu Mathew said: “We have previously organised various challenges such as the Biriyani Challenge, Fish Challenge and Vegetable Kit Challenge.”

Unfortunate that issue has sparked controversy: DYFI dist prez

“The choice of the Pork Challenge for the Rebuild Wayanad project was based on its popularity and market demand in the area,” said Shalu Mathew.

He explained that the Pork Challenge, organised by the Rajapuram regional committee in Kasaragod, was highly successful due to the area’s substantial pig farms and pork exports.

“It is regrettable that this issue has sparked controversy. People from diverse backgrounds are contributing to the rehabilitation efforts, and attempts to create communal divisions are deeply unfortunate,” he said.

Ranjith C T, DYFI Kothamangalam region secretary, said no objections had been raised by Muslims in the area regarding the Pork Challenge.

“We are exploring all permissible fundraising methods. Pork was chosen due to its high demand in our region,” he said.