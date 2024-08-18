No distance curbs: Autorickshaws can ply across Kerala

KOCHI/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KOZHIKODE: In a major decision that has sparked significant safety concerns, the government on Saturday decided to grant state permits to autorickshaws, taking away the distance restrictions. The move allows autorickshaws to operate anywhere in the state.

The State Transport Authority (STA) decided while considering a petition from the Madai area committee secretary of the Autorickshaw Drivers’ Union (CITU). Curiously, the CITU state leadership distanced itself from the demand and categorically opposed the move to grant state permit to autorickshaws.

The decision was jointly made by Transport Commissioner Sreejith S, IGP (Traffic and Road Safety Management) Sparjan Kumar and secretary of State Transport Authority Prakash Kumar. “STA has decided to give state permits to autorickshaws. The drivers of autorickshaws shall ensure the safety of passengers by strictly following all the safety directions,” according to the minutes of the meeting.

Until now, autorickshaws were permitted to operate only a maximum 20 km outside their district borders. “Now, those autorickshaw owners taking state permits can operate anywhere in the state,” said a senior MVD official. The 20-km restriction was in place considering safety concerns during long-distance travel.

Meanwhile, the CITU leadership has come out stating that autorickshaws need not be given state permits as it could lead to safety-related issues. The State Auto Taxi and Light Motor Workers Federation has also petitioned the transport commissioner seeking to withdraw the order. “We have demanded that autorickshaws be permitted to operate 30km outside district borders. But we don’t agree with granting state permit,” CITU Auto Taxi Federation general secretary K S Sunil Kumar told TNIE.

Will withdraw request if CITU state leadership demands, says petitioner

“Usually, drivers in a particular region operate autorickshaws in that area only. The revenue at each autorickshaw stand depends on the population density there. If autorickshaws from other places start operating, it could affect their work security and lead to tussles among drivers. The CITU will ask the driver who approached the transport authority to withdraw his petition,” Sunil Kumar said.

Gopalakrishnan, secretary of CITU Autorickshaw Drivers Union’s Madai area committee, who filed the petition told TNIE that he will withdraw the request if the state leadership instructs so.

“The request was given to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the Nava Kerala Sadas. Subsequently, I was summoned by the motor vehicle authority for hearing. It is only from the news I came to know that the new decision was based on my request,” said Gopalakrishnan.