113 leptospirosis deaths in Kerala so far this year

KOCHI: With Kerala receiving heavy rain and several areas witnessing waterlogging this monsoon, there has been a steady rise in the number of leptospirosis cases and related deaths.
As many as 113 people have died of the bacterial infection so far this year, the highest in the state in the past five years. More than 50% of the fatalities were reported over the past two months. Kerala reported 1,812 confirmed cases of leptospirosis till August 16 in 2024.
According to Directorate of Health Services (DHS) data, 93 and 103 leptospirosis deaths were reported in the state in 2022 and 2023, respectively.
The disease is spread by leptospira, a bacteria present in the urine of several animals.
“Chances of leptospirosis spread increase during monsoon because of heavy rain and waterlogging. The rise in cases also indicates poor waste management that leads to an increase in the population of rats and other animals. It needs to be addressed,” said Dr Dipu T S, associate professor of infectious diseases in the department of internal medicine at Amrita School of Medicine.
‘Early diagnosis important in preventing rat fever deaths’
Dr Althaf A, professor with the department of community medicine at the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, said the number of leptospirosis cases and deaths in the state has been increasing since 2022.
“The leptospira bacteria enters the body through wounds and mucus membrane. Wearing protective gear can help. People also need to maintain personal hygiene to avoid the infection,” Dr Althaf said.
Dr Dipu said the state government should launch more initiatives to create public awareness on preventive measures. “When a leptospirosis (rat fever) death is reported, the health department should alert the respective local body to take measures to contain its spread.
Preventive medicines (doxycycline) are available at health centres across the state. The public, especially those at high risk due to exposure to wet soil and water as part of their jobs, should be educated on the preventive measures,” he said.
Individuals suffering from leptospirosis may experience fever, myalgia (muscle pain) and headache, along with red flag signs and symptoms like tachypnoea (rapid breathing), hypotension, jaundice, etc. Dr Althaf said early detection is important in preventing deaths and more studies should be conducted on the spread of the disease.