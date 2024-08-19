113 leptospirosis deaths in Kerala so far this year

KOCHI: With Kerala receiving heavy rain and several areas witnessing waterlogging this monsoon, there has been a steady rise in the number of leptospirosis cases and related deaths.

As many as 113 people have died of the bacterial infection so far this year, the highest in the state in the past five years. More than 50% of the fatalities were reported over the past two months. Kerala reported 1,812 confirmed cases of leptospirosis till August 16 in 2024.

According to Directorate of Health Services (DHS) data, 93 and 103 leptospirosis deaths were reported in the state in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The disease is spread by leptospira, a bacteria present in the urine of several animals.

“Chances of leptospirosis spread increase during monsoon because of heavy rain and waterlogging. The rise in cases also indicates poor waste management that leads to an increase in the population of rats and other animals. It needs to be addressed,” said Dr Dipu T S, associate professor of infectious diseases in the department of internal medicine at Amrita School of Medicine.