Former Kerala HC acting chief justice V P Mohan Kumar passes away at 84

KOCHI: Former acting chief justice of Kerala High Court and acting chairperson of the Kerala State Human Rights Commission Justice V P Mohan Kumar, 84, died in Kochi on Sunday.

He breathed his last around 5pm at his residence ‘Sanjay’ at Panampilly Nagar in Kochi. The funeral will be held at Ravipuram public crematorium at 2pm on Monday.

Mohan Kumar was appointed as a judge at the Kerala HC in 1994, but was transferred to the Karnataka HC the same year. He was the acting CJ of the Kerala HC for a period from May 25, 2002, before his retirement. He also led the commission that inquired the 2000 Kalluvathukkal hooch tragedy. He is survived by wife Omana Mohan Kumar, daughter Dr Sangeetha Kodoth (USA) and son Jayesh Mohan Kumar, a lawyer at the Kerala HC.

Mohan Kumar was born to Kanhangad native Kumaran Nambiar and V P Karthyayani Amma. He enrolled as a lawyer in 1962 after pursuing a law degree from Government Law College, Ernakulam.