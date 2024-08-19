Kozhikode-based Alhind Group gets approval to start an airline

KOCHI: Kozhikode-based travel service operator Alhind Group has received initial approval from the Civil Aviation Ministry to start an airline.

Alhind Air aims to launch its operations by the end of this year, pending final approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The company plans to commence operations with three ATR-72 turboprop planes, with an initial investment of Rs 200-500 crore, according to reports.

Alhind Air is the third airline company from a Keralite group to announce its entry into the rapidly growing aviation sector. In July, Dubai-based Malayalees’ Zett Fly announced the launch of Air Kerala, and in March, Manoj Chacko’s Fly91 hit the skies operating services between Goa, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Sindhudurg.

As per reports, Alhind Air will initially focus on regional routes in South India, connecting Kochi with Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Chennai, before becoming eligible to operate on the Kerala-West Asia circuit.

Founded in the 1990s, Alhind Tours and Travels is a leading player in the travel and tourism sector in Kerala, offering a range of services to travelers. The company has expanded to establish offices in several countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bangladesh, and Kuwait, according to its website.