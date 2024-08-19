Banks debit EMIs from Wayanad landslide victims, district collector orders refund

KALPETTA: Following up on complaints that several banks debited EMIs from the accounts of Wayanad landslide victims, the district collector has ordered banks to refund the money. Every family accommodated in relief camps in the aftermath of the disaster had received Rs 10,000 as immediate relief from the state government, but EMIs were debited once the funds were deposited in beneficiary bank accounts. Wayanad Collector Meghashree D R clarified in the order that immediate relief funds are not meant for paying EMIs.

The Chooralmala branch of the Kerala State Cooperative Bank (Kerala Bank) has 213 borrowers from the disaster-affected areas of Mundakkai, Punchirimattom and Chooralmala, having disbursed loans worth Rs 6.63 crore to them. Besides, there are over 400 gold loans in the name of the villagers. While the bodies of many borrowers of the Chooralmala branch have been recovered, around 20 people are among those reported missing.

The Kerala Bank director board had decided to write off the loans of those who died and of those who lost their homes and land in the landslide. Similarly, the State Level Bankers’ Committee had also assured the government that Wayanad disaster victims won’t have to repay bank loans.

“Two years ago, I took a loan from the Kerala Bank to buy cows. My house and cows were all washed away in the landslide. After the immediate relief fund from the government was credited to my account, the bank deducted the EMI amount of Rs 5,000 on August 15,” said Rajesh, a Mundakkai resident.

After complaints were raised in that regard, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan intervened in the issue and directed the district collector to take the necessary action.

“The distribution of relief funds allotted to the victims of the Wayanad landslides in wards 10, 11 and 12 of Meppadi panchayat have been progressing. However, it has been noticed that several banks have cut the money from the relief funds. The banks should not cut the money for EMIs for any reason from the government’s relief fund. If any deductions have been made from the bank accounts of disaster victims from July 30, the banks have been directed to refund the money soon,” the collector said.

The Kerala Bank chairman V Raveendran said the deducted amount will be refunded.