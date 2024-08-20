Justice Anil Kumar to be sworn in on Wednesday as new Lok Ayukta

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former High Court judge, Justice N Anil Kumar, will sworn in on Wednesday as the sixth Lok Ayukta of Kerala. He is succeeding Cyriac Joseph, who was retired on March 26.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will administer the swearing that will take place in Raj Bhavan at 11 am.

A native of Kilimanoor in Trivandrum, Anil Kumar studied in a government high school, in Kilimanoor before graduating from NSS College, Nilamel. He is an alumnus of government law college, Thiruvananthapuram. He enrolled as an advocate in 1983 and was a member of the Trivandrum Bar Association. In 1991, he joined the Kerala civil judicial service as Munsiff. He held the post of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ernakulam and also served as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Ernakulam. He served as Kerala High Court registrar before being elevated as a judge there.

After his retirement, he was appointed as the chairman of the advisory board constituted under KAAPA Act, NSA Act, COFEPOSA Act and NDPS Act. He is married to Goudha Anil Kumar and has two sons; Arjun and Aravind.