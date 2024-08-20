Kerala cemeteries gold mines of untapped tourism potential

KOCHI: The concept of graveyard tourism may initially seem morbid, but it is emerging as a lucrative industry worldwide—and Kerala is rich with untapped potential. Driven by increasing interest in genealogy and funerary history, cemeteries are becoming valued sites of shared heritage. With historic graves of Portuguese, Dutch, Jewish, and British settlers scattered throughout the state, Kerala has the potential to transform the solemn sites into vibrant cultural hotspots for tourists.

Fort Kochi-based Cochin Collective is leading an initiative to raise awareness among government and Church authorities on the benefits of opening these cemeteries to visitors. The effort aims to preserve the historic tombs while rekindling cultural connections with the descendants of those interred.

“There’s an urgent need to protect our cemeteries, and tourism offers a way to fund their preservation,” said Stephen Robert, patron of Cochin Collective.

“The Dutch Cemetery in Fort Kochi, once a symbol of our shared heritage, is now in a state of neglect. The same goes for the Jewish cemetery and several historically significant churches. It’s time to pay attention and preserve this slice of history,” Stephen noted. He draws a parallel with Paris’ Pere-Lachaise Cemetery, where notable figures like Jim Morrison and Oscar Wilde are buried.

The site attracts over 2.5 million visitors annually, ranking among the world’s top tourist destinations. Similarly, London’s Highgate Cemetery, home to Karl Marx’s tomb, draws large crowds, contributing to its upkeep and supporting local communities.

Fr Dr Douglas Pinheiro, Parish Priest of Infant Jesus Church in Ernakulam—one of India’s oldest Anglo-Indian churches with a 200-year legacy—emphasises on the cultural richness embedded in these graves.

‘Exploring cemeteries has now become a trend’

“Many of the tombs belong to individuals from Portugal, the Netherlands, and England, carrying stories of migration, resilience, and shared history,” he explained. He said many people approach the church seeking information on their ancestors and suggested that the graveyards be transformed into cultural sites where visitors can learn and enjoy moments of tranquillity. Journalist and writer N P Chekutty notes that ‘cemetery tourism’ has gained traction, fuelled by growing interest in genealogy and a more open approach to discussing death.

“Researching ancestry has become a major commercial activity worldwide. Exploring cemeteries has become trendy as people delve into family histories and seek connections with their roots,” he said.