Scripted, directed by ‘mafia of men’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sexual harassment, blackmailing, unofficial ban, mafia-like industry, casting couch, gender discrimination, lack of basic facilities including toilets and changing rooms, alcohol and drug abuse, denial of roles and remuneration, forcing artists to compromise, in addition to lack of proper legal system to address the problems have been identified as the key issues faced by women working in the Malayalam film industry.

The Justice Hema Committee constituted to look into harassment faced by women in the field, observed that the industry is in the clutches of an all-male power group comprising 10 to 15 people. The group controls everything and can impose unofficial bans on anyone. The report also mentioned about a powerful lobby in the industry, which it termed as “mafia”. The committee observed that casting couch is a reality in Malayalam cinema.

The report narrated plenty of instances including blackmailing and sexual harassment attempts. In one such instance, the actor was told about the extent of nudity that will be exposed, before the shooting started. She was told that only a portion of her backside will be exposed. But during shooting she was asked to do a lip lock scene.

Similarly an actor, who was donning the title character, was informed that there will be an intimate scene. One day the director told her that there will be nudity and lip lock scenes. She was forced to do a kissing scene and expose her body. Later, she was told that there will be nudity and a bath tub scene. She refused to continue and left without taking remuneration. Even after she demanded the director refused to delete the intimate scenes, said the report.

Almost five years after the committee submitted it, the state government released the report on Monday under the RTI Act, after a slew of legal battles before the State Information Commission and the Kerala High Court.

The three-member panel, headed by Justice K Hema, had former IAS officer K B Valsalakumari and veteran actor Sarada as its members. The government released a 233-page report after removing close to 65 pages from the original document, which is based on testimonies of more than 50 professionals, including actors and technicians.