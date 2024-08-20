UDF goes AI, to adopt sophisticated grassroots-level management for elections

KOCHI: In preparation for the 2025 local body polls and the 2026 Assembly elections, the Congress-led UDF is set to implement a sophisticated grassroots-level management system powered by innovative technologies, including AI. During the UDF leaders’ conclave held in Kalamassery in Kochi on Monday, they approved the proposal, according to top sources within the front.

The initiative will involve the development of a voter data app (V-data app) and a dedicated social media campaign for the UDF. Additionally, the front’s manifesto will be crafted based on feedback and suggestions from people across all political affiliations.

Top UDF leaders, including Congress state president K Sudhakaran, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, UDF convener M M Hassan, IUML state president Panakkad Sadiqali Shihab Thangal, P K Kunhalikutty, P J Joseph, N K Premachandran, Anoop Jacob, and C P John, attended the meeting along with the 14 district chairmen and conveners of the front.

“The special focus will be on booth-level management. It will be implemented with the UDF cadres at the booth level. The UDF leadership will raise the funds for these activities and the volunteers for the initiative also will be UDF workers,” said a source citing that the initiative aimed at maintaining the momentum the political front received through its massive victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

The strategies and action plans for both elections were presented at the meeting.

The UDF leadership deputed Rajendran Vellappalath, Chairman of Kerala Pravasi Association Party, a new entrant to the front, to prepare a detailed plan two months ago.

A team of experts will follow up on the action plan. “A creative discussion has taken place this time. We also put forward some strategies. It’s important to adopt new technologies in the changed scenario,” said a top leader of a UDF constituent.

In the wake of the recent Congress-League tussle in the Thodupuzha municipal chairman election there were reports that the Congress’ rapport with the allies, mainly with the IUML, would be discussed in the meeting. However, leaders said that currently there were no major issues and the constituents in the front were united. The lone incidents of indifferences would be sorted out in the districts concerned, they said.