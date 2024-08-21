Acting is my passion, will consider myself saved if I'm removed as minister: Suresh Gopi

KOCHI: Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Suresh Gopi, Wednesday said acting is his passion and he cannot survive is he stopped doing films.

Addressing a event at the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce, the actor-politician said, "For me, acting is passion. I cannot survive without acting in films. I have asked permission to act in films. However, I haven't received it yet," he said while speaking at the general body meeting of the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce.

Gopi also said that he has requested permission to commence shooting for the film 'Ottakomban', but has not received it yet.

"But I will start shooting for it on September 6," he said.

He said that there were 20-22 films he really wished to do after hearing the script, and has agreed to act in them.

When he sought permission from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to act in the films, he was asked how many.

"I said around 22. On hearing that, Amit Shah threw that paper. I will continue to fulfil my responsibilities as minister as well. However, it is okay even if I lose my ministerial post," he added.

"If they remove me for it, I would consider myself saved. That is all I can say," he said.

Responding to the findings of the Hema Committee report, the Kerala Film Chamber stated that the association has not received any complaints and that the committee report will be studied.

Film Chamber General Secretary Saji Nanthyat said that the association has a clear perspective on the report. "No active member of the film industry has made any defaming statements to the committee against the film industry. Many are deliberately trying to defame Malayalam cinema," he said, adding that female artists should not be labeled as 'someone who is willing to make adjustments.'

"There are some offenders in the industry, but not everyone can be labeled as criminals or part of a mafia," he said while addressing the media after the general body meeting.

(With inputs from PTI)