After Wayanad rescue operations, off-road enthusiasts seek relaxation of laws

"The modified off-road vehicles are seen as essential for emergency rescue operations, for navigating difficult terrains, and for fulfilling various occupational and agricultural needs in the region. Given that off-road vehicles have often been the only means of rescue during such natural disasters, the resolution requests the legislative assembly to provide legal relaxations for these vehicles," he said, adding that the resolution has been sent to the Assembly and the panchayat members will meet the Opposition leader on Wednesday.

The district has also preserved some heroic tales about off-road vehicles that served during the 2018 floods to shift people from stranded houses in Ranni and adjoining places.

Milan, a resident of Ranni and off-road enthusiast, had volunteered in the 2018 flood relief operations. With his modified CRDe 4x4 AC of Mahindra Thar, he rescued several people from the flood-affected areas. However, after the flood operations, he was heavily fined, he said, following which he sold his vehicle.

Policy needed for offroaders

Aji Jabbar, an offroad expert and owner of Malamanda, a mountain camp in Kuttikkanam, said at least a few vehicles in a panchayat could be permitted given the unprecedented natural calamities in the state.

He also said the state government could support the establishment of such a policy.

Shiyas Erattupetta, a Youth Congress leader and offroad enthusiast said, the rules should not be stringent for modified off-road vehicles used for special purposes like rescue operations. He also said that several countries with international standards of safety, have been making use of such automobiles.

Talking about the resolution for relaxation of laws, Pathanamthitta RTO Ansari H, said that there is even a judgment of the Supreme Court that no vehicle can be altered to change the original specification made by the manufacturer, pointing out there is less chance that the state assembly can do anything on this.