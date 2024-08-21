Alhind Air eyes regional connectivity routes, plans to make Kochi its hub

KOCHI: Kozhikode-based Alhind Group, which has received initial approval from the Civil Aviation Ministry to start an airline, plans to make Kochi the hub and is eyeing services in regional connectivity routes such as Kochi-Bengaluru, Kochi-Mysuru and Kochi-Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai.

The group, which enjoys a major presence in the travel industry in India and abroad, is preparing to enter the aviation sector with its new airline service ‘Alhind Air’ by the year-end. It’s in talks with two aircraft manufacturers in Europe and Dubai for procuring three ATR-72 turboprop planes initially.

“Senior company officials have already initiated talks with the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) authorities to make Kochi the hub of our operations. Alhind Air has become the first airline from Kerala to submit an application to CIAL,” T C Vivek, Operations Manager, Alhind Group of Companies, told TNIE.

“We’re also exploring the possibility of operating in certain routes under the UDAN scheme like Kochi-Mysuru. Alhind Air is on track to be launched as a regional commuter airline,” he added.

A CIAL spokesperson confirmed the receipt of the application. “Yes they have informed us about the approvals and approached us for an initial level of discussions. We are ready to consider their requirements on slot allotment favourably,” he said.

Alhind Air also plans to expand operations to international destinations at a later stage. “We’re looking at an initial investment of Rs 200 to 500 cr to procure three ATR-72 aircraft by the time of receiving the final nod -- Air Operator Certificate (AOC)--from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). We’ve also prepared a long-term business plan to procure large aircraft such as Airbus-320 for international operations once we prove our mettle with the domestic services,” the company official pointed out.

A new airline will have to procure at least 20 aircraft to start international operations. “Akasa Air was granted the permission in 18 months. We’re also looking at the same space at a later stage and have already initiated the homework for that. Alhind Air aims to offer the same world-class services at low costs, similar to the offerings of the Alhind Group, which includes air ticketing, holiday packages, Hajj-Umrah services and money exchange at competitive rates,” he added.