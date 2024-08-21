Govt faces flak for inaction on Hema report; CM Pinarayi Vijayan clarifies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the Hema Committee findings, revealing sexual harassment and the presence of casting couch in the Malayalam film industry, were released, the Left government on Tuesday found itself under pressure for sitting on the report, which contained allegations of criminal offence, for nearly five years. Both the Opposition UDF as well as the BJP targeted Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian for his alleged inaction on the report.

On Tuesday, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan urged the government to register a case based on the revelations, while state Congress president K Sudhakaran accused the LDF regime of sheltering perpetrators of criminal offences. A host of senior Congress leaders, including MP Shashi Tharoor and K Muraleedharan, too, questioned the government for sitting on the report for such a long time. Senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan demanded that Cherian step down.

However, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan defended his government, saying some of the panel’s recommendations had already been implemented. He also said contents of the report were not divulged on specific request of the panel. On the Opposition’s charges of not registering cases against those responsible, Pinarayi said stringent action will be taken if any woman who gave a statement before the committee, comes forward with a complaint.