Sarada Muraleedharan to be appointed new Chief Secretary of Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior IAS officer Sarada Muraleedharan will be appointed as the next Chief Secretary of Kerala, replacing incumbent V Venu.

A 1990 batch IAS officer, Muraleedharan is currently serving as the Additional Chief Secretary (Planning).

She is the wife of outgoing Chief Secretary Venu.

She would be appointed as the next CS after Venu retires on August 31, a CMO statement said here.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took a decision in this regard on Wednesday, it said.