Sonia Thilakan takes aim at ‘leading actor’

KOCHI: Sonia Thilakan, daughter of late actor Thilakan, lashed out at Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) for targeting her father after he exposed the issues in the industry.

She also recalled how, after Thilakan’s death, a leading actor invited her to his room on the pretext of apologising to her for the ill-treatment meted out to her father.

“My father was expelled from AMMA in 2010 for exposing industry’s issues, something highlighted in the report. He openly spoke of the dominance of some actors and called them a mafia. The report reveals the same. He was, however, targeted and expelled,” she said on Tuesday.

I can imagine the issues faced by women in film industry: Sonia

Revealing the disturbing personal experience, Sonia said a leading actor, who she did not name, had contacted her and invited her to his room on the pretext of apologising for the injustice meted out to her late father, including his expulsion from AMMA. “I am not a part of the film industry. Still, a leading actor misbehaved with me. After my father’s death, the actor invited me to his room saying he wanted to apologise for the ill-treatment my father faced,” Sonia said, adding that sensing his inappropriate intentions, she declined, saying they could discuss it over the phone. “I can imagine the issues faced by the women in the film industry, both popular actors and junior artists,” Sonia said.

Talking to TNIE later, Sonia said the panel’s report was released after removing around 65 pages. “In my opinion, those pages should be released. The names of the accused should be revealed and action taken against them,” she said.

Sonia also criticised AMMA for its silence on the report’s findings and urged the state government to release the remaining pages, including names and other details.