Heavy winds wreak havoc in south and central Kerala

KOCHI: Heavy winds lashed the southern districts of Kerala, uprooting trees, snapping power lines and disrupting rail and road traffic, in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weakening of the monsoon current has caused formation of thunderstorms and the concentration of vertical clouds that trigger gust winds. The cyclonic circulation over Lakshadweep acted as the driving force.

“The westerly winds that bring monsoon current have weakened in recent days and it has increased the possibility of thunderstorms. The presence of vertical clouds triggers thunderstorms and causes gust winds. Besides, there is a cyclonic circulation over Lakshadweep area which worked as the driving force,” said IMD Thiruvananthapuram director Neetha K Gopal.

The IMD director said the intensity of rain in Kerala will weaken from Thursday as the westerly wind has weakened and the cyclonic circulation is more concentrated over Lakshadweep. The state is expected to receive only light-to- moderate rainfall over the next few days.

“The cyclonic circulation over southeast Arabian Sea adjoining Lakshadweep caused the gust winds on Tuesday morning. The outer peripheral area of the circulation was close to South Kerala which brought the gust wind,” said Cusat Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research director S Abhilash.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a Red Alert for Lakshadweep in view of the cyclonic circulation, which extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by winds gusting to 50 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala and Lakshadweep on Thursday.