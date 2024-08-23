Fast-emerging robotics will expand job opportunities in Kerala: Minister Rajeeve

KOCHI: The rapid emergence of robotics will increase job opportunities in Kerala, said Minister for Industries, Law and Coir P Rajeeve at the 'Robotics Round Table' conference organised by Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) at Grand Hyatt in Bolgatty Island on Friday

The minister said that as new-age technologies are broadening, their implementation leads to the emergence of allied sectors that would require robots to carry out the work.

The roundtable seeks to boost the government’s efforts to make Kerala a global destination for innovative technology. The minister pointed out that Kerala’s New Industrial Policy (2023) gives prominence to the state’s development as a knowledge economy.

Asserting that Kerala already enjoys an upper hand in the digital sector, he said, “We have an impressive track record in e-governance, digitised banking, mobile internet connectivity.” Principal Secretary (Industries and Commerce) A P M Mohammed Hanish said the government’s prime objective has been to woo investors to the startups in the state.

A total of 195 startups attended the event, which had more than 400 delegates.

The conference comes in continuation of last month’s opening event – an International Conclave on Gen AI held in association with IBM at Kochi. A subsequent Conclave on Continuing Investments was attended by 300 entrepreneurs who had brought in an overall investment of Rs 12,000 crore in the past three years.

Recently, the KSIDC hosted a roadshow in Chennai for investors. More such roadshows will be held in Mumbai, Delhi, Dubai, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The finale of the series will be a global investor meeting in Kochi in February next year.