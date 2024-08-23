Film conclave to be held in November: Kerala minister Saji Cherian

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian welcomed the High Court decision to look into the Hema Committee report. The minister also said that the film conclave, announced earlier, will be held in Kochi on November 23, 24 and 25. He said the government can move forward only as per the law.

The government has nothing to cover up and will submit all details before the court. “Let the High Court look into all aspects of the report. The government will follow the directives issued by the court,” he said, adding that the government is looking into administrative aspects. The minister said the film conclave to be held in Kochi, is aimed at developing the film industry in the future.

Preparations for the conclave have begun six months ago. The three-day event will be attended by well-known national and international figures. The discussion will be held as a prelude to forming a film policy in the state, he said.