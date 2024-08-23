Kerala: CPM state leadership to take a final call on future of P K Sasi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state leadership will take the final call on the future of KTDC chairman and Palakkad strongman P K Sasi. The organisational disciplinary action against the former MLA will be reported to the lower tier only after the state secretariat and the state committee give their assent to the recommendation of the Palakkad district leadership based on the disciplinary committee findings.

Though Sasi is only a district committee member of the CPM, the nod of the state committee is needed to implement the actions recommended by the Palakkad leadership.

The state leadership could either give its nod or make suggestions after discussing the district committee’s report. The CPM leadership is tight-lipped about the proposed disciplinary action against Sasi.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan and Sasi had expressed their ‘ignorance’ about the disciplinary action. “The Palakkad district leadership’s proposal and the findings of the report have to be discussed in the state leadership,” a CPM leader told TNIE.

“It has to be first reported in the state committee. According to the party constitution, no disciplinary action involving removal from the post held in the party and other actions shall come into effect without confirmation by the next higher committee. Hence, the disciplinary action has to be reported to the state committee,” he said.

According to party sources, before taking a call on the gravity of the disciplinary action, the state leadership will also consider the coming by-election in Palakkad Assembly constituency.

The leadership knows well that the disciplinary action will become a political weapon for both the UDF and the NDA. However, if the party decides to move forward with action to send a message to the masses and cadres, Sasi will have to face the wrath of the party leadership.

Meanwhile, P K Sasi had denied the speculation that he would resign from the post of KTDC chairman. Sasi told the media that the resignation from the post of KTDC chairman is not an agenda in front of him.

“The party had entrusted me with the post not to resign. I came to Thiruvananthapuram not to submit my resignation letter. I will not share the details of the organisational matters with the media. The leadership will explain whether any action had been taken against me or not”, he said.