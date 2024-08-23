Kerala: K Sudhakaran emerges stronger in state Congress

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress state president K Sudhakaran’s recommendation before the Congress High Command and the appointment of M Liju as the KPCC general secretary (organisation) is a major move that showcases that he has emerged much stronger. The decision to elevate Liju’s position in the party was informed by the AICC leadership in New Delhi on Wednesday.

For the last three years, a soft-spoken T U Radhakrishnan was holding the role of KPCC general secretary (organisation). Now, Thrissur native Radhakrishnan will be taking on the mantle of party headquarters, Indira Bhavan. Many a time, Radhakrishnan had faced the brunt over certain decisions that had landed the party in a soup. The role of general secretary (organisation) requires a tough demeanour and has to be handled by an astute politician having a grip on what’s happening at the organisational level.

Liju, 45, fits the bill as he is synonymous for his sharp retorts in television debates and has always been a no-nonsense politician. He might have lost all the three Assembly elections he had contested from Alappuzha and Ambalapuzha (twice). But that has not deterred his spirit to fight it out in Alappuzha which enabled him to become the District Congress Committee president.

Liju told TNIE that until now he had faced the blame for certain decisions taken by the leadership which he was not aware of. “Now things will be different as I am going to be accountable for organisational decisions. Now, my responsibility is to ensure that everyone is taken into confidence, and to strengthen the organisation,” he said.

Kayamkulam native Liju entered Congress politics through the KSU where he was state vice president. Later, he became the Youth Congress state president and also shone as YC national general secretary in charge of southern states. This is the second time he has become KPCC general secretary. But this time, he has become the second most powerful person after the KPCC president.

A senior Congress leader said the message given by the AICC leadership is loud and clear. “Sudhakaran will be protected by two powerful leaders, K Jayanth, KPCC general secretary in-charge of president, and now Liju until the 2026 Assembly election. He is going to run the show with the two deadly combinations. Sudhakaran had urged the AICC to make Liju organisational secretary. The nod from them will witness a positive change under Sudhakaran and his two trusted lieutenants,” the leader said.