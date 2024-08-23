Ruling Insta and how? Blooper dance reel of ‘Poppins Dancers’ fetches 56 million views

KASARGOD: An Instagram dance reel from Rajapuram involving four youths has gone viral by garnering 56.9 million views so far. It was a blooper dance video by Libin Jacob, Ananya Raji, Anumol Raji and Gayathri Mohan that became a sensation on the social media platform catapulting the four dancers to fame.

Seeing the reaction of the public after the blooper was posted, the four friends decided to post its final version on Instagram, which fetched 24 million views. Libin Jacob, the lead dancer from the viral reel, said, “I drew inspiration from a specific dance move for the first step, and I choreographed the rest of the steps. After posting the reel on July 29, I was shocked to find it had garnered more than 2,000 likes within half an hour. It was clear to me that it was going to be viral. We choreographed the dance based on the song that was trending at that time. My friend Martin helped me to shoot the video.”

Their catchy choreography, combined with their unique costumes, not only captivated the audience but also evoked nostalgia for the beloved Poppins candy, earning them the moniker “Poppins dancers”. The dance troupe shot three versions of the video, but the first one had a few mistakes. The second take, a blooper, was shared on their Instagram handle and it became popular, prompting the release of the third and final video.

Libin said he knew everyone in my village, and they used to greet him with a smile whenever they met him. But after the video became viral, many people stopped to ask about the reel and dance programmes.

The dancers whipped up their choreography in just 10 minutes and performed it by the wayside, drawing curious onlookers. Their infectious moves inspired a wave of similar reels, capturing the attention of many. The four friends are part of the troupe of Hoofit Dance Company from Rajapuram. They usually perform at events and functions. The troupe got many inquiries after the reels became viral. Hoofit was started by three friends, including Libin Jacob, and they were all self-taught dancers.