Three wild jumbos found dead in Kerala; expert panel to probe

KOCHI: The carcasses of three female wild elephants were found under mysterious circumstances in Pindimedu area of Pooyamkutty forest under Malayattoor division on Thursday.

All the three elephants are in the age group of 15 to 20 years. The carcasses were found at different places located around 6km from the forest boundary.

Malayattoor DFO Kurra Srinivas said there was no sign of human role behind these incidents. However, Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) R Adalarasan has formed an eight-member expert committee to conduct an ‘in-depth analysis of the criminal angle, if any, and forensic diagnosis’ to confirm the cause of death.

“Only a detailed investigation by an expert team can confirm the cause of elephant deaths. We have included a pathologist and a forest intelligence ACF in the team. The panel has been asked to conduct a detailed study and submit the report immediately,” said Chief Wildlife Warden Pramod G Krishnan.

The panel comprises DFO Kurra Srinivas, animal husbandry department assistant director Dr Arun Zachariah, assistant forest veterinary officers Dr Binoy C Babu and Dr Anuraj, KFRI scientist Dr P Balakrishnan, Mannuthy veterinary college pathologist Dr B Dhanush Krishna, deputy conservator M A Anaz and ACF Nibin Kiran.

One of the elephants was found with its leg trapped between two rocks. The carcass was found leaning forward and its lungs were congested. The postmortem examination of two elephants were completed on Thursday but the team could not confirm the cause of death. “It could be due to fighting or some diseases. But there were no external wounds on the carcasses, which were more than a week old. Only a detailed study by experts can confirm the reason,” said Flying Squad DFO Manu Sathyan.

Forest team finds carcass during patrol

A team from Pooyamkutty forest station found the first carcass at Tholnada-Karapocket area during a routine patrol on Wednesday evening. The team searched the area and found the carcass of the second elephant at Kacharapara area located around 1km away from the first carcass.

On Thursday, a team of officers went to the spot along with veterinary surgeon to conduct postmortem examination of the carcasses. The team conducted extensive search in the area and found another carcass at Moodikad area located close to the other two spots.

While the first cadaver was found at Tholnada the other two carcasses were found on the other side of Pooyamkutty river near a bamboo reed forest.