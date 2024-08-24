A world of connections, one postcard at a time

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Imagine opening your mailbox and finding a postcard from a far-off land, with stamps unique to that place and a friendly message from a stranger. That’s the magic of ‘postcrossing’, a project where people connect through the simple act of sending and receiving postcards, all facilitated by a website. The idea is catching on in Kerala too.

In a world where friendships are often built around DMs and snaps, ‘postcrossing’ gives nostalgia. One that is tangible and thoughtful. Though there is instant communication, there are still those who wait for a postcard, penned with love.

Whether it’s the backwaters of Kerala or an illustration from Japan, every postcard tells a story. Of different cultures and backgrounds. It brings back the charm of handwritten notes, allowing members to explore the world, one postcard at a time. Members, known as postcrossers, send postcards to other members and receive postcards back from random postcrossers.

How does it work? Create a profile on the Postcrossing website www.postcrossing.com, save your preferences (such as lighthouses, heritage sites, wildlife, or quirky illustrations), and send postcards to the five randomised addresses you are assigned.

In return, you wait for your own postcards to arrive from five different people, each one a surprise from another part of the world.

As of now, India ranks 27th globally in sending postcards on the site, with 11,514 members participating. Among these, 439 are from Kerala.

It has made friendships that go beyond the exchange of postcards. In 2019 and 2022, postcrossers organised meetups and India Post released special covers featuring ‘postcrossing’.

Calicut Philatelic Club secretary Ashwin Ramesh has been a Postcrossing member since 2011. Over the years, he has made friends all over the world. One such friendship was with Carlos from Mexico.

“Carlos visited India and I took him on a tour of Kannur to experience ‘Theyyam’, and to Muthanga wildlife sanctuary for a safari,” Ashwin said.

He has sent 126 postcards to 56 countries and received 120 postcards through Postcrossing.

Despite the joy it brings, ‘postcrossing’ is not without its challenges. One common issue is the loss of postcards in transit.