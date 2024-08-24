Actor Indrans writes seventh standard equivalency exam in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Indrans appeared for the seventh standard equivalency exam being held under the aegis of the State Literacy Mission at Attakulangara Government HSS on Saturday.

The 68-year-old actor who had studied only until the fourth standard sat on the desk and bench where his roll number, 484309, was written. Saturday’s exam comprised of three language papers, English, Malayalam and Hindi which started at 9.30 pm and concluded at 4:30 pm.

"The equivalence classes were held at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College High School”, said Indrans before taking the exam.

The exam results will be published within two weeks. If he passes the seventh standard equivalency exam, he can then pursue the tenth standard equivalency exam.

The actor who came to appear for the exam was hounded by the media with a volley of questions on the Justice Hema Committee report and Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith's alleged sexual harassment against a Bengali actor.

However, Indrans tried to downplay the severity of both the issues, and stated that people can say what they want about the Chief Minister or Prime Minister which would be like wildfire. I'm not aware of any details", said Indrans on allegations against Ranith.

He also exuded confidence that these issues wont harm the Malayalam film industry or anyone else. He also stated that the LDF government will take appropriate action if anyone is found guilty.