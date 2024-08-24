Kerala Tourism Department to seek more funds from Centre for revival of Varkala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to revive Varkala – one of the popular beach tourism destinations in Kerala – the Tourism department is seeking additional funds from the Union Ministry of Tourism under the Challenge Based Destination Scheme (CBDS). Varkala Papanasham Beach with its fascinating stretch of cliff has been featured among the 100 best beaches in the world in the Lonely Planet’s “Best Beaches: 100 of the World’s Most Incredible Beaches” guide book. Escalated erosion, the collapse of a portion of the Varkala cliff and lack of amenities are casting a shadow on the tourism prospects of Varkala, leaving the tourism stakeholders at a receiving end.

On Wednesday, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas chaired a meeting with district collector, District Tourism Promotion Council officials and Varkala MLA V Joy to discuss the way forward to revive Varkala. Official sources said the Centre has already sanctioned Rs 25 crore under the scheme and the Tourism department is drawing up a comprehensive master plan to claim more funds under the scheme to develop Varkala as a major international beach tourism hub.

“The master plan is almost ready and we have already submitted the concept note to the Centre. For claiming more funds, we need a detailed plan and the master plan is in its finishing stages. The master plan will address all the existing problems plaguing the destination,” said a senior official of the Tourism department.

The master plan proposes the development of more beaches in Varkala to reduce overcrowding at Papanasam Beach. There are around 12 beaches at Varkala between Vettoor and Kappil. It also proposes a three-pronged approach to address all issues at the destination. The plan is to implement the project in three phases and the phase I will focus on addressing the main problems including parking, pedestrian amenities, wastewater issues, inadequate security and waste management.

The department has sanctioned Rs 2.5 crore for immediate improvement of facilities at Varkala. “The tender will be opened on August 29 and the project will focus on improving facilities for visiting tourists,” said an official.