Nipah suspected in two in Kannur

KANNUR: A father-son duo from Mattannur has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Pariyaram with suspected symptoms of Nipah. Their samples have been sent to the Kozhikode medical college lab for testing. The virus infection can be confirmed only after the results are received, the health department said.

This comes just over a month after the passing of a 14-year-old who was diagnosed with Nipah in Malappuram. It was two days ago that Malappuram district was declared Nipah-free, after a double incubation period of 42 days. With restrictions fully lifted, 472 people who were on the contact list were removed from monitoring. However, Health Minister Veena George said that vigilance should continue to prevent a further outbreak.

Meanwhile, an official with the health department said the two patients were first taken to the Mattannur PHC and later shifted to the taluk hospital.

“However, after considering their symptoms, they were shifted to the Pariyaram MCH. We are awaiting lab reports from the Kozhikode MCH for any further decision,” the official said.